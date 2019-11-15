15/11/2019 15/11/2019 Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Father Francisco de Assis da Cruz Feitos, the rector of the Church of Our Lady the Odigitria in Brasilia, after attending a BRICS summit. At the meeting, Putin asked the priest how it happened that he converted to Orthodoxy from Catholicism. The church rector told the Russian president that...
15 Νοεμβρίου, 2019 - 12:58
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 15/11/2019 - 14:53

Putin meets in Brasilia with church rector who converted from Catholicism to Orthodoxy

Διαδώστε:
Putin meets in Brasilia with church rector who converted from Catholicism to Orthodoxy

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Father Francisco de Assis da Cruz Feitos, the rector of the Church of Our Lady the Odigitria in Brasilia, after attending a BRICS summit.

At the meeting, Putin asked the priest how it happened that he converted to Orthodoxy from Catholicism. The church rector told the Russian president that the reason was his wife, and they both converted to Orthodoxy.

«I felt that it is my true mission. I felt that Orthodoxy is something that guides me. I had been serving in the Greek Church for 15 years and have been a priest of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for the past six years,» he said.

 

— Source: interfax-religion.com

Διαδώστε:
Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΗ ΤΗ ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Δημοφιλέστερα Άρθρα
Ι.Μ. Δημητριάδος και Αλμυρού
Το Δωδεκαήμερο Αγίου Νικολάου στον Βόλο
27.11.2019
Ενα τραγούδι για τα γενέθλια του Πατρ. Αλεξανδρείας
27.11.2019
Ο Μητρ. Λαρίσης ευλογεί τους εργαζομένους Παιδικών Σταθμών  
27.11.2019
Μια ευχή για κάθε κομμένο δάκτυλο!